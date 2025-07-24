Noahpinion

Miles
3h

I feel like neoliberalism worked really well in terms of making the pie bigger, but it also increases inequality, so we need to do better on the "redistribution" side to make it more attractive for a solid majority of people.

IMHO that would be through more universal benefits, which don't feel as redistributive but register as "we are a rich country so we provide nice things for our citizens."

Matthew
2h

You really need to do a deep dive on Singapore. I suspect you don't quite understand how it works.

One of my dearest memories was when the head of the American Enterprise institute was invited to give a talk at the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

This guy, who was an American, and who had just kind familiarized himself with the vibes of Singapore being a right wing neoliberal place, gave a speech praising its rule of law and laissez faire policy making.

One of the local professors got up and just tore him a new one. Here are the many ways Singapore is very interventionist:

-75% of housing in Singapore is built and owned by the government and only leased to the people.

-Singaporeans have to pay 20% of their income into government mandated savings vehicles. 10% into retirement and 10% into a health savings account.

- ALL Singaporean men have to do National Military Service (or a longer period of Civilian Service) for 2 years

- If you want to buy a car in Singapore, you first have to go and buy a "Certificate of Entitlement" from the government, these are sold by auction and cost about 50,000 Singapore dollars (30-35,000USD) That's just your right to own a car. Then you have to buy the car itself. The car will have to be less than 10 years old to be street legal (There is some small exceptions and rules for classic cars). The TAX on that car will be 100% of the price. This means that if you want to drive a 2023 Honda Accord in Singapore, it will cost you 150,000+ dollars. On the plus side, Singapore's streets have no congestion.

- The government has racial quotas. Things have to happen to keep the ethnic makeup of Singapore consistent (78% Chinese, 12% Malay, 7% Indian, 1-2% everyone else.). Government housing is apportioned in these ratios. New Singapore citizens are naturalized in the same ratios.

-Singapore speech laws are very strict.

- It is NOT ok to be gay legally (Singapore allows it de facto)

Singapore is a very interesting and successful country, but the amount of market interference and government interference is actually very high.

