Seems like the decision makers and donors of the Republican party have always been motivated by one thing, tax cuts for the rich, and the social issues are just a way to fool the masses into voting for them.

The unpleasant reality that neither party wants to contemplate is that we don't just need to raise taxes and cut spending: we need to raise taxes _on the middle class_ and significantly cut spending. America already has one of the most steeply progressive tax systems in the world. There are lots of loopholes we can and should close to prevent the ultra-rich from paying less than their fair share -- I favor eliminating preferential capital gains tax, eliminating step-up in basis, taxing unrealized gains used as collateral to secure loans, and significantly reducing inheritance tax exemptions, myself -- but there just aren't enough ultra-rich to tax to plug the budget gaps, and they're already paying a significantly outsized share of taxes relative to their percentage of total national income.

People often idolize the welfare states of Northern Europe while neglecting to notice that those welfare states are not paid for with punitive taxes on the rich, but rather by tax rates on the middle class that are close to double what Americans pay. We've been living beyond our means as a nation for some time now, and that bill is coming due. And both parties are simply hoping the other one is forced to answer the door when the debt collectors come knocking.

