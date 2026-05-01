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Dan Boulton's avatar
Dan Boulton
6h

Commiserations Noah on the loss of your father and I hope you are ok. When you are ready it would be wonderful to read your post on him.

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Taymon A. Beal's avatar
Taymon A. Beal
4h

The reason the release of GPT-5.5 didn't cause widespread cyberattacks isn't because the defenders have won cybersecurity. (Anyone working in cybersecurity right now would find that claim laughable.) It's because GPT-5.5 is nowhere near as good at hacking as Mythos, and the people saying otherwise are wrong.

That chart from the AI Security Institute keeps getting taken out of context. Zvi Mowshowitz explains, albeit somewhat tersely (https://www.lesswrong.com/posts/86zcwvuBpE4vxAeQz/gpt-5-5-the-system-card#Cybersecurity__9_1_2_):

"GPT-5.5 did a bunch of things, but did not ‘independently produce a functional full chain exploit against real world targets.’

Exploit development judgment was the bottleneck. For any given isolated and specified task, GPT-5.5 is damn good, but it can’t synthesize and plan like Mythos."

"This reinforces that even very strong performance in narrow cyber tasks is not that dangerous, the same way that AI being able to do any particular narrow job task does not automatically mean you’re about to be fired. They can’t fire (all of) you until the AI knows which narrow job task to do next, and which way to do it."

We know Mythos was a big deal because it found real serious vulnerabilities in real widely-deployed software. If GPT-5.5 could do that, OpenAI would have demonstrated it. They didn't.

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