Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Benjamin's avatar
Benjamin
10hEdited

I think you're right that it's very hard to tell right now what AI does or will do to the job market.

But the effect in Brynjolfsson et al. is actually *exactly* what I'd expect to be happening if AI were to start having a major impact in these industries.

Think about it: To use current AI tools and capabilities well - especially in areas such as coding, but also law, supply chain management, whatever - you need a certain level of expertise and domain knowledge.

This is exactly what middle-aged developers and managers have. They are the ones that can prompt and set up AI systems in a way that makes sense and increases productivity in their respective industry and company. They have the expertise and a stake in making things better and faster (especially if they're switching jobs, as this often implies they're driven by a hunger for change that couldn't be fulfilled when staying put).

Entry-level workers on the other hand - while possibly adept at using AI tools for personal needs and wishes - will almost uniformly lack the deep domain knowledge and company- or industry-specific expertise to prompt and set up AI correctly in their new job. That takes time.

I'm also quite skeptical whether we really are starting to see the impact of AI on the labor market. But as to what we'd be seeing if it were to happen, this is exactly what I would expect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Nick's avatar
Nick
10h

Dunno whether I’m hallucinating, but there seems an obvious answer to this. AI at the moment is v. powerful but prone to mistakes / making stuff up. Therefore, deployment at the moment is replacing young kids but needs older, wiser heads to check the output. An analogy might be Tesla’s FSD - clearly getting good but needs someone to keep an eye on it.

Therefore, Brynjolfsson’s finding is exactly what you’d expect where companies are replacing new young recruits with cheaper AI but still need managers to make sure the AI doesn’t make bad mistakes.

Obviously, when the AI error rate drops significantly (a path already seen with GPT5), then it comes for the managers too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture