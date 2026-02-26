Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AmonPark's avatar
AmonPark
3h

I think the US’s insanely high crime rate also explains our much-maligned incarceration rates. They are high because other violent countries can’t afford the incarceration rates they need and other rich countries have so much less crime to punish.

And yeah, I will continue to treat people who behave erratically in public as a threat because they are high risk.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jack Frost's avatar
Jack Frost
3h

Great post. I'm glad to be a subscriber.

I lived in downtown Chicago and for much longer Manhattan and my main comment is we have a big untreated mental health problem in the US. I'm not sure why policies are called compassionate when they lead to drug deaths and scared citizens. Releasing career criminals over and over to repeat their crimes doesn't seem to show much care for citizens either. Quality of life matters. And to the tweeter, I haven't been traumatized by all the interactions and interventions I've been involved in on the subway. I'm not a small person and I am well trained. My wife on the other hand stopped using it because she is vulnerable. That's not right.

Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture