Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Costeloe's avatar
Geoff Costeloe
6h

Quibble with Bloomberg - Gold isn't a counterparty free asset - it requires physical storage. Nations and funds may be buying and selling gold on the market but the asset may not actually move, it's just a paper trade on gold sitting in a US vault.

This is exactly why there have been headlines about Germany 'repatriating' $180B worth of gold that is physically in the US. Seizing or threatening to seize that gold for negotiation leverage is exactly Trump's MO, which foreign parties will increasingly feel is unacceptable exposure.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Treeamigo's avatar
Treeamigo
6h

Good overview, thanks.

Couple of points:

Use a log normal chart - gold nearly doubled before the inflation really kicked in.

Part of the rise (and part of central bank demand) was due to the sanctions imposed in Russia. Seizing dollars held at the Fed and euros held in Euroclear and banning access to SWIFT tends to get rogue countries focused on gold as opposed to currency.

Nobody has any really good explanations for the last 50 percent move in Gold. Short-covering (some people sold into the rally betting we’d see a correction after Diwali- whoops) is part of it, your point about Asian demand, and also momentum traders.

Gold can’t really be the replacement for the dollar, though- there isn’t enough of it around, even if it appreciates another 10x.

The Euro also can’t replace the dollar. It has neither a bond market nor a government nor a real central bank, and it has a trade surplus- meaning people owe euros rather than accumulating them. Moreover the ECB wants the currency to be weak to support manufacturing.

RMB can’t replace the dollar. China has capital controls, no rule of law and a trade surplus. You also pointed out that China prefers a weak currency.

As for the Dollar- it is basically back to pre-Covid levels against the Euro, which makes sense. There was a flight to quality during the COVID scare as the US had the financial firepower to stimulate. Good for the dollar. Now the rest of the world is recovering and things are normalizing. The current levels for the Dollar Index are unexceptional.

Gold is interesting. The Swiss Franc is interesting and the Yen is interesting. I’m not sure it is really a Dollar story though. Not yet, at least.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture