Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
1h

The droids in star wars are literal slaves. Like that is their purpose. We meet R2D2 and C3P0 when they are sold by the jawas to Luke's uncle.

I am being a bit facetious here, but not pointing that out in the post seems like an oversight.

Also, this post complains the most about the false belief in water loss from AI. There are many better things to complain about vis a vis AI, but the post hides behind the water thing to avoid having to go into depth about the others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Matt Alt's avatar
Matt Alt
1h

The image at top ironically captures why most of us are more skeptical of AI than you seem to be. The ability to forge relationships is based on a degree of trust and privacy, and while Luke and C-3P0 enjoyed both, you get neither with any modern AI tool I'm aware of. My concerns are less about the technology itself (which I use!) than they are the motivations of the companies deploying it (which is why I use it sparingly.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture