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Russ S. Chien's avatar
Russ S. Chien
12h

Ah, I love that Lee Kuan Yew quote about air conditioning! The man was a true visionary.

It’s honestly crazy to see how European elites are looking at this today. The world has so many weird things that make no sense. I vividly remember a few years back when Trump suggested people drink bleach to cure COVID—right around the time that Flat Earth documentary on Netflix became super popular. Back then, the whole world, including Europe, laughed at America for being so anti-science.

But look at them now. Those same European elites are unironically telling people to rub yogurt on their windows and die in heatwaves just to feel morally superior. I guess every country has its own special way of going crazy.

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Falous's avatar
Falous
10h

Honestly Noah while the anti-AC views you latch on exist, I think you're builidng something of a small mountain out of a mole-hill in real terms

Much more challenging is the slow / non-adaptation on the energy infrastructure front as well as certain transport infra - as like rail.

French reactors (but also broadly including wider euro generation) having to throttle back because cooling infra set-up is generally set-up on base assumption of "not this hot summers" (and e.g. using river water assumed to be both available - non-drought - and significantly cooler).

Grids that aren't ready for heat.

Evidently it's possible - Iberians are fine (but as is evident they didn't assume a cooler climate as Iberia of course).

The sluggish and more 'throttle usage' instinct versus OMG accelerate infra build now is a deeper and more concerning fundamental than some anti-AC postures (and where honestly I think you vastly over-estimate such views and underestimate degree to which just simply wasn't needed and now mentalities will take a bit to catch-up).

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