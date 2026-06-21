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Jackie Blitz's avatar
Jackie Blitz
1h

A Toto washlet in a bathroom at NRT basically saved my life after a rough flight over from the US back in 2016 and I’ve never looked back. Have them in upstairs and downstairs bathrooms of the house. I think each cost around $400. I’ve probably converted a dozen people over the years but have also felt perplexed by the slow adoption.

If you live with a partner or share a bathroom, the most overlooked benefit is the charcoal deodorizer. You just never smell each others 💩 ever again. It’s absolutely amazing. The first time sharing a hotel bathroom after having a Toto for a while will be a harsh reminder of the before times.

Biggest piece of advice if you’re looking into them is to figure out where the nearest outlet is in your bathroom because they require 24/7 electricity.

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Christopher Shinn's avatar
Christopher Shinn
1h

The art historian "insisted that AI was somehow different" because it is. A human working with a technology to create art (photography and film) is different than a human instructing a technology to create art (AI-generated images and video).

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