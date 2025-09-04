Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenny Easwaran's avatar
Kenny Easwaran
1h

I was surprised to hear that business majors had as much of an income premium as engineering majors, so I dug into the study you cited. The thing that surprised me is that science majors actually had just as much of an anti-premium as humanities majors! Social science majors were in the middle.

Interestingly, it looked like up until 1980, humanities, science, social science, and engineering were all pretty similar while business was way ahead. But then in the 1980s, engineering pulled ahead with business, while the others mostly stayed behind, until social sciences started rising.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Thomas's avatar
Thomas
1h

Hope your rabbit friend is back to full health and all well again Noah.

The cash benefit questions are interesting and surprising. Do you know if any of the studies looked at who actually captured the economic benefit of that cash - i.e. is there an chance that the benefit largely flowed to landlords or to local merchants in the form of higher rents or prices for basic goods, or perhaps in lower entry-level wages?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture