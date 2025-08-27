Art by Grok

The other day a friend asked me whether it made sense to call America “the richest third-world country”. I’ve been hearing people ask similar questions for decades, and before, I always thought they were a bit silly and histrionic. Yes, the U.S. has dirty and run-down inner cities, high crime rates, and crappy public transit. But the average American lives in sprawling suburban comfort that only the wealthy of other developed countries can attain. America has chosen a different lifestyle and development pattern than France or Japan, but at the end of the day its middle class is still much richer.

But nowadays, when people call the U.S. a “third world country”, I find myself taking the epithet much more seriously. American politics is starting to look decidedly like something you’d encounter in a dysfunctional middle-income nation — Turkey, Hungary, Brazil, or Israel. Like in those countries, a populist strongman won power through democratic means, and then proceeded to usurp unprecedented power to the executive, often through open clashes with the country’s key institutions.

Consider a partial list of things that Donald Trump has done in just the last couple of weeks:

These are just the very latest moves in Trump’s long-running campaign to suppress dissent, assume unprecedented executive power, punish political enemies, ensure personal loyalty, interfere in American business, and push the boundaries of the law. Remember that it’s only seven months into a 48-month Trump presidency; there’s much more of this to come.

As I said, this is the kind of thing that happens, if not in third-world dictatorships, then at least in middle-income countries with populist strongmen. Americans are coming to see Trump as a dictatorial figure. In April, 52% of Americans, and 56% of Independents — along with 17% of Republicans! — agreed with the statement that Trump is a "dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy". In fact, a significant number of Trump’s supporters want him to be a dictator.

A big question — other than who might push back on this, and what the consequences of the pushback might be — is whether Trump’s transformation of U.S. politics into a quasi-authoritarian system will hurt the economy. The U.S. is getting Third World politics; will it also get Third World poverty? So far, markets are shrugging off Trump’s latest repressive moves, having recovered from their crash after “Liberation Day” in April:

Investors still appear to be betting that Trump will chicken out of any economic policy severe enough to cause major disruption. But markets can be wrong. Trump’s degradation of American institutions may yet cause economic troubles further down the line, through several different channels.

Let’s start with the one people are talking about today — the danger that Trump will gain personal control of monetary policy

Why Fed independence is important