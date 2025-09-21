Noahpinion

MagellanNH
17h

"Trump’s poor treatment of Indian H-1b workers and Korean construction workers will end up weakening America’s alliances "

Admittedly this is pedantic, but imo calling the Korean Hyundai plant workers construction workers is incorrect. As I understand it, all or nearly all of them worked for companies supplying battery manufacturing equipment being installed at the plant.

This battery making gear is among the most advanced manufacturing technology in the world and there are likely only a few thousand workers on the planet that have the skills these workers have.

The Trump administration chaining and frog marching these elite workers in a ritual of public humiliation was a shocking display of their incompetence.

Jeff Herrmann
18h

One aspect of this that I have not seen brought up is that this is also very anti-small business. Large tech companies are not the only ones that hire foreign workers many smaller companies do so as well at is often out of necessity rather than an attempt to hire talent cheaply. We were growing a company in the rust belt that required very intelligent and in some cases very specific skills (foreign language) but generally the smartest MBA’s we could find had no interest in starting their careers in a second tier city in decline. We provided top quality workers with sponsorship up to the green card level. We also found these workers were more loyal than native workers. My grandfather got to emigrate for a similiar reason: nobody wanted to become or had the skills to be a cooper. Well in 1957 how do you think pickles got made without wooden barrels being repaired and replaced.

