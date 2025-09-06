Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
13h

But Trump's voters are not getting the economy he promised them.

It was only after the election that Trump revealed that there was going to be pain before the Golden Age began.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Warden Gulley's avatar
Warden Gulley
13h

"This is exactly what I voted for" is the chant from the MAGAverse. "Donald Trump's Tariffs are working". "Just look at how much money has been collected due to tariffs". Tariffs are money that could have been used to employ more workers and increase productivity. That money is now going into government coffers instead of the economy and the Government is spending lots more money on building a paramilitary agency which will enforce Trump's fantasy of total control. We are paying Donald Trump to build himself a personal army of gunslingers who will do his bidding in a quest for power while we are poorer and have fewer jobs. And less security. "This is exactly what I voted for!" What could go wrong?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture