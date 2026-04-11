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Jack Smith's avatar
Jack Smith
4h

Could not agree more with the point that layout and urban planning matters more than building design. This is revealing when you actually look at what is being built in the Paris region, which smokes most of the Anglosphere in terms of new starts.

The big new housing development on the other side of the park I live next to here in the southern Parisian suburbs isn’t a Haussmann pastiche at all. It’s fairly blocky modern development, like most Paris-region new builds. But it’s still clearly going to be an attractive place once it’s finished because it’s human-scale, centred around a nice tree-lined square, near a big park, tram, and suburban mass transit station, with mixed-use development including a new supermarket, pharmacy, bakery, and bike shop.

After having lived here for a while, I think the developments being mixed use is esp. important for local buy-in. The development isn’t just a bunch of new neighbours who will compete with me for services and resources. Instead, it’s providing me with new services I now have access to. It’s way easier now for me to get a snack or bottle of wine to take for a picnic to the picturesque southern side of the park. I also have an alternative pharmacy if I know something is unavailable in the one next to me.

These commercial businesses, or at least the anchors, like supermarkets and pharmacies, often open before the development is fully opened up too. This gives you a nice little preview of how it will improve your life.

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Mark S. Carroll's avatar
Mark S. Carroll
3h

What I appreciate here is that you are pushing back on the idea that prettier buildings are some hidden master key that suddenly makes people love housing.

That always felt a little too easy.

The Tokyo comparison is especially useful because it breaks the lazy equation between ornamental architecture and lovable urban life. A city can be architecturally plain in isolation and still feel deeply human, walkable, lived-in, and worth inhabiting. That gets much closer to the real issue.

I do think aesthetics matter at the margin because ugly, cheap-feeling development can make people feel like something is being done to them rather than built with any care. But I think your bigger point is the right one: people experience systems, not facades. Streets, transit, safety, mixed use, and the overall texture of daily life do a lot more to shape how a place feels than cornices alone ever could.

Strong piece. The Haussmann-on-a-stroad thought experiment especially made the argument click.

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