LV
I am a New Yorker but I rode the Charlotte Light Rail a few times last year during a business trip. I always use public transit when I can, even when outside my home city. Outside of rush hour, the Light Rail didn’t feel so safe compared to the NY City subway. A disproportionate number of people on it seemed really down and out and socioeconomically disadvantaged.

I think there is a chicken-or-egg issue with attitudes transit. If you live in a city like New York where transit is the most convenient form of transportation and driving really sucks, millionaires and poverty cases alike make heavy use of public transit, it is nearly always well attended, and you don’t generally feel insecure taking it. But in most cities in America, only the poor use public transportation, and this contributes to an air of unsafety.

How we get from A to B is a big question.

Greg
I would love to see more dense city development, preferably with lower crime rates than NYC, but even that would be a start. I agree Chicago is not NYC, but the three years I lived there, I took the various trains everywhere, there were many places to live and lots of places to eat and shop easily accessible by foot or transit. It’s a great lifestyle if you want it. But if one doesn’t feel safe in those activities, eventually those activities wither on the vine. I remember when BART was great. Not any more. General not-safe-ness is a big reason.

The joy of dense public activities requires a perception of relative safety. You don’t get that without public order. Public order requires the enforcement of basic minimums of acceptable conduct. Pretty much the opposite of the progressive local DA agenda. It’s not just YIMBY-ism. It requires a willingness to insist on public order and to impose consequences for those who will not comply, even if life sux for people at the lower end of the income scale in those dense environments. As a country, we made fateful decisions when we decided to deinstitutionalize mental health, failed to account for (perhaps provide for) the homeless, shut down development in major urban areas (SF & LA), tolerated or even encouraged open air drug markets, and refused to enforce basic criminal laws.

But I’m just restating your piece Noah. None of this is rocket science.

