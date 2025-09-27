Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Auros's avatar
Auros
2h

How about we divide your grid up even further, so each square has one dot in it?

The localest possible control is to let people do what they want with their own land.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Laver's avatar
John Laver
7m

Our crisis level lack of affordable housing at the same time we actively pursue foreign immigration is an issue that feeds nativist populism.

And so there is a fundamental principle of social cohesion and stability at stake

We desperately need to promote innovative YIMBYism.

I'm encouraged Noah and other abundance thinkers are on the case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture