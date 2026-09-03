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Zac Hill's avatar
Zac Hill
18h

Fundamentally this distinction (re: 'engineerism') seems to embody the difference between *technology* and *product* - the capacity to deliver some kind of value proposition versus the mechanism that actually undertakes the delivery. And I love the coinage. You definitely see it amongst engineers, but I also think you see it in the policy world, too - we should have e.g. state-run grocery stores, or should e.g. invade Saddam Hussein, not because it nets us some outcome that people want, but because *doing so intrinsically is de-ontologically good*.

All such approaches are, to me, fundamentally variations of the same kind of micro-utopianism: that the point of life is to conduct oneself in accordance with the Way — and opponents are, in their opposition, primarily apostates.

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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
19hEdited

For me, the advent of flying cars would lead to a sudden uptick in dematerialization because it would be another great reason to NEVER leave the house.

Lane markings offer average drivers a great deal of assistance of in staying out of each other's way. Did Hall describe a credible system of lane markings in the sky?

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