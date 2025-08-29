Noahpinion

Jack Smith
9h

Thanks for this review, Noah. I have to say, I find your explanation of this phenomenon - that it has to do with different "levels" of economic development - more convincing than Dan's engineer-versus-lawyer one. This is not to say that his observation itself is wrong: I think he makes a very good case for it, and it's almost self-evidently correct.

I'd disagree with his point about the impact, however, for two of the reasons you highlighted:

(1) The US has pretty much always been run by lawyers. Most western countries have been since they adopted constitutional governments. But they have been much better at building before than now, so what gives?

(2) The causality of the engineer-lawyer split, inasmuch as it exists, might run the other way: the can-do government selects for engineers, rather than the reverse.

The development argument makes more inherent sense, I think. When people don't have access to secure food, housing, and transport, this is what they prioritise. That means building the infrastructure to provide that. Once you do, your concerns move on to other things - especially all the noise, disruption, and possible environmental damage that building that infrastructure comes with.

I had a couple of additional thoughts too:

(1) Maybe an alternative thesis is that when, say, the US and UK industrialised, academic disciplines were less specialised, and it was more common to find well-educated people with interests in diverse fields. The west might have been run by lawyers, but the relative prevalence of polymaths meant those lawyers were more engineer-ey, and less lawyerly than now. Building a ton with 19th and early 20th century lawyers was maybe possible, in a way that it wasn't with late-20th century and 21st century ones.

(2) If the development thesis is right, is it possible for a country to go in the opposite direction? I.e. for the stasis in building stuff to cause such severe shortages of basic public goods that political support swings back towards can-do. This might be happening to a limited extent in the UK, but I'm not super convinced.

Thomas
9h

I'm looking forward to reading this book. My initial reaction on reading some of the initial reviews is to try and avoid thinking of engineering-led as "better" than lawyer-led or vice versa. Americas legal principles, individual and property rights, and rule of law have been undoubtedly tremendous in ensuring its greatness; I'm sure we can all think of engineering cultures that ignore these things for the sake of "getting things built" as delivering some pretty terrible outcomes - not least of all in China itself, as well as closer to home more recently perhaps with the event of social media.

What an amazing outcome it would be if we could see a strong, visionary, innovative engineering discipline and culture develop again, combined with respect for the rule of law enshrined with a robust set of legal rights and judiciary to back them up. Now thats an America we could all respect again (signed, a non-American).

