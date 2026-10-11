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Richard H. Serlin's avatar
Richard H. Serlin
1d

There’s a lot of new information since the 2024 election. Why not do an updated article that includes it.

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Sam Julier's avatar
Sam Julier
1dEdited

Thank you for reposting these articles. Some of the best you have written.

My wife and I travel the country extensively. Last year drove from New Haven CT to Homer AK and back. We make it a point to eat at the bar, breakfast and lunch counters. We chat with lots of folks.

On return to New Haven I’m always amazed at how out of touch our friends are with the rest of the country. It is truly comical. Yes, most of our friends are affiliated with Yale University.

If our New Haven, Yale progressive friends are indicative of current Democrat thinking the Republicans will have an easy time of it in 2028.

I hope I’m wrong.

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