Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marian Kechlibar's avatar
Marian Kechlibar
9hEdited

There is a non-trivial cohort of left intellectuals who believe that even criminals are themselves victims of unjust, racist, late-stage capitalist society which drove them to desperation. For them, deporting criminals is basically an evil act that promotes the inhumane system further.

The question is how much influence do ideas like these have on mainstream Democratic politicians and their policies. It is a party with a heavy academic wing which isn't exactly ideologically moderate, so I would say "enough of an influence that it becomes an electoral problem".

Reply
Share
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
8hEdited

While I agree that Democrats need to settle on a unified message on immigration, the fact that the Cygnal poll gets the visual while the Gallup poll doesn't, suggests that you are putting your thumb on the scale a bit.

Because the Gallup poll tells a significantly different story than the Cygnal one.

"Please tell me whether you strongly favor, favor, oppose or strongly oppose each of the following proposals. Deporting all immigrants who are living in the United States illegally back to their home country?"

Favor: (Strongly or regular) Oppose: (Strongly or regular)

2025: 38% vs 59%

2024: 47% vs 51%

2019: 37% vs 61%

2016: 32% vs 62%

Please tell me whether you strongly favor, favor, oppose or strongly oppose each of the following proposals. Allowing immigrants living in the U.S. illegally the chance to become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over a period of time

Favor: (Strongly or regular) Oppose: (Strongly or regular)

2025: 78% vs 21%

2024: 70% vs 30%

2019: 81% vs 18%

2016: 84% vs 15%

This does not show a consensus around "Deport all illegal immigrants regardless of other criminal status."

Somehow, "deport all illegal immigrants now" went from 38% vs. 59% in 2025 to 61% vs. 34% in 2026? Also, this is Cygnal (Who?) vs. Gallup (80+ years in the polling business).

I feel like your basic integrity forced you to link to the Gallup poll, but your sense of what makes a good argument meant that you didn't want to put up the actual Gallup numbers in the main body of the text.

Reply
Share
3 replies
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture