Hollis Robbins
I see you are already getting hell in the comments, Noah. I'm writing to say I'm glad you wrote this.

Most of these comments are arguing the Renee Good incident as if this were a courtroom brief. That’s a category mistake.

Noah's point isn’t “this shooting was unjustified beyond doubt.” It’s that even ambiguous encounters are now being interpreted, defended, and operationalized in ways that break with American legal and cultural norms.

Fixating on frame-by-frame video analysis is a comfortable dodge. The essay is about why federal law enforcement has adopted an invasion mindset, why constitutional restraint is being treated as optional, and why “comply or die” rhetoric is now openly defended by national leaders.

If your takeaway is “she should’ve complied,” you’ve missed the argument entirely — and quietly accepted a definition of authority that would have horrified earlier generations of Americans. Engage with the larger questions of "Why are federal agents gunning down Americans in the streets?" and "Americans have to insist that the Trump administration stop these abuses, and they have to vote against any politician who embraces the ideology that led to them."

