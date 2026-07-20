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Jack Smith's avatar
Jack Smith
1d

I think the most instructive comparison point for the UK is France, both in where neither country is doing especially well, and what the UK more specifically is bungling. They're similar-ish sized countries in population, both in western Europe, and both advanced services-oriented economies. Also, neither has exactly had scorching-hot economic growth in the 2020s. I think this points to a general problem medium-sized countries suffer from in our current global economic system, where globalisation is stagnating and the big industries of the future, especially AI, are really capital-intensive. The US overcomes this, and dominates, by being big, an option neither France nor the UK have unless the EU fundamentally changes.

However, there is also clearly a UK-specific problem, one that becomes obvious when you look at the two countries side-by-side as Noah points out. I've lived in France for close to four years in various parts of the country after spending about a decade in England, mostly in the southeast. The standout differences are the French state's ability to lift and shift, and how many fewer options NIMBYs have here.

Because of that, the housing and infrastructure situations in both countries are night-and-day. I now live in an energy-efficient new build in one of the most desirable parts of France. It took some time to get it built, but the local and national governments had the tools to overcome opposition to it. The same would be almost inconceivable in the UK. Similarly, I can get excellent mobile signal in empty farmland in France, but will struggle almost anywhere in England that isn't London.

I think this, and of course the country's famous high-speed rail network, really improve both labour mobility and economic opportunity in cities outside of Paris. The result is not only a stronger economy but one where secondary cities are noticeably more productive than is the case in the UK.

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Marian Kechlibar's avatar
Marian Kechlibar
1d

I live next to the Polish border and I visit Poland often. I am also the sort of person who likes to talk to strangers, like cashiers in a Zabka store.

You can often tell that someone worked in the UK by the fact that they have something UK-related on them or near them. A small pin with the Union Jack, or a scarf, or a picture of London next to their cash registry. They obviously liked Old Blighty.

But they also all agree that the old recipe "go to England for work and make some money" stopped working and that the overall balance of wages, cost of living, safety etc. is now better back home in Poland.

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