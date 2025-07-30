Noahpinion

Matthew
This post is ghoulish.

It builds a straw man "progressives don't want poor countries to have factories"

Then it finally and reluctantly engages with the actual position which is "poor nations should have safer and better paid factories". Then it concedes that these campaigns work.

Also, Noah doesn't say at what point lack of safety and exploitation becomes too much.

Nike and other sports brands got in trouble because they were buying soccer balls from Pakistan. These soccer balls were being sewn by children who were chained to the looms and beaten regularly.

So these companies cleaned up their act and stopped buying the child labor soccer balls.

Does Noah think this cleanup is a tragedy?

Are sweatshops good if they employ teenagers? Probably. What about if they employ 12 year olds? What about 10 year old children?

If we relaxed all labor and safety regulations and didn't bat an eye when companies hired indentured children abroad to make cheap clothing, man their economies would grow fast!

Then poverty would drop even faster, so in the long run it was OK that the kids were enslaved and their arms ripped off.

This piece purposefully doesn't engage with the actual practices of these sweatshops, even as it concedes that pressure to clean up from customers and western countries improved worker lives WITHOUT killing the golden goose.

David Roberts
Twenty years ago, my daughter had a social studies teacher who taught about the evils of sweatshops. It gave me an opportunity to have a conversation with my daughter about the alternative scenario where the workers didn't have that employment opportunity. That sometimes what we might consider to be unacceptable through our POV is a better alternative. This is a fair look at this issue and I appreciate the nuanced approach to nudging these countries toward better working conditions.

No posts

