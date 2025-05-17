Noahpinion

James K.
5h

Could the rise of women entering the workforce play a role? Trying to think of major shifts that start in the late 70s and then normalize in the 1990s, and that's one:

https://equitablegrowth.org/womens-history-month-u-s-womens-labor-force-participation/

Harjas
4h

I suspect that the difference has to do with women!

The US Census Bureau has a nice graph showing inflation-adjusted earnings by gender back to 1959 (link is https://www2.census.gov/library/publications/2024/demo/p60-282.pdf, on page 10 in the text and page 19 in the PDF viewer). It looks like male wages stagnated in the 70s and are still stagnant, while women's wages been consistently increasing over the past 65 years. Earlier in that PDF (page 3 in text, page 9 on the PDF viewer), there's a graph that shows that wage stagnation was relatively consistent across races.

Brookings marks the 1970s as a particularly important point for women in the labor force (https://www.brookings.edu/articles/the-history-of-womens-work-and-wages-and-how-it-has-created-success-for-us-all/). For example, women couldn't independently own credit cards until 1974 (https://womenshistory.si.edu/blog/voices-independence-four-oral-histories-about-building-womens-economic-power).

I'm a little suspicious of this story, because it almost seems too convenient. But at the same time, the financial emancipation of women fits the bill almost exactly. It's a relatively simple supply-side labor anti-shock (what's the opposite of a shock?) that caused male wages to stagnate as female wages rose to catch up (which they have yet to do). And as you've pointed out, there aren't any other larger-scale macroeconomic factors to look for here. None of them would explain why wage trends differ by gender anyway!

