Art
Attack drones used by both sides of the war A are built on carbon fibre frames, not injection mould plastic.

That does not change the basic argument of the article, but it is an important difference.

Benjamin
You make a lot of good points, Noah, but you're again selling Europe - and particularly Ukraine - short.

Ukraine has started moving drone production onshore. Not just final assembly, also components.

See for example here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidhambling/2025/04/08/ukraine-is-making-fpv-drones-without-chinese-parts-and-at-lower-cost/

European economies have retained capacities in injection molding and other critical industries - and they are ramping up battery and magnet production.

Rare earths are one significant vulnerability, but that's not surprising, as Europe generally tends to depend on other parts of the work for raw materials (but there's Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South America and the US who could step up there).

Yes, China dominates in scale, no question. But your single focus on US capabilities and shortcomings, while important, often misses the developments and capabilities in other parts of world.

Europe is much better placed for mass drone manufacturing than people realize. And Ukraine is the best example.

