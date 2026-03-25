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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
6h

It would be deeply ironic if Trump's Iran war moves up the worldwide time table to full electrification by 2-3 years. Someone should look at the amount of electric vehicles sold in March vs. February.

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Nobodyknowsnothing
6h

Politicians always try to sell us the story that America is just the world's reluctant peacekeeper, only fighting when we absolutely have to. But if you look at our actual track record—from Vietnam to Iraq—it’s pretty obvious that's a lie. Leaders in Washington are just really good at making power grabs sound like noble fights for human rights, all while our wars end up killing hundreds of thousands of innocent, everyday people in the name of "freedom." The mendacity occurs regardless of which administration we have, imperial ambitions never die, only the people we purport to save. Poorer countries will suffer from our actions and for what, an illusion. There are no nukes in Iran there were no WMDs in Iraq and there was no domino that fell after Vietnam. When you stop and look at the sheer amount of death left behind, you realize our foreign policy isn't really about being the good guys; it's mostly just a giant machine that inflicts a massive amount of suffering to get what it wants.

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