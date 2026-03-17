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Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
20hEdited

Certainly, AI may come up with novel ideas, but will AI be able to recognize them as novel or as worthwhile? Humans have accidentally stumbled on useful innovations, but they were smart enough to recognize that their oopsies were beneficial. Penicillin was discovered when an attempt to grow bacteria was disrupted the accidental introduction of a mold. Rubber became useful when Charles Goodyear dropped a rubber/sulfur mixture on a Hot stove and learned this way how to harden it.

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ChuckBAZ's avatar
ChuckBAZ
17h

“if Democrats get in power and just borrow more and more and more, it could make the problem worse.” Are not the Republicans the party of spend these days? Not tax and spend as they don’t like taxes, just spend and add to the deficit.

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