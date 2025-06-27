Noahpinion

Matthew
5h

If we want pro natalist outcomes, we are going to have to massively rejigger society to make the cost of having children much lower and the social scrutiny around children lower.

Heath
3h

Reading this, I keep circling back to the massive opportunity cost that modern fertility imposes specifically on women. We rightly talk about the economics of aging, but less about how much productive potential and personal freedom is still tied up in pregnancy and childbirth. If we’re serious about wanting to sustain replacement-level birth rates without forcing women to give up ever more years of health, income, and autonomy, then artificial wombs feel almost inevitable — or at least worth far more investment and serious attention than they get now.

If the Industrial Revolution’s legacy was freeing humans from subsistence labor, maybe a comparable leap would be freeing women from the biological costs of reproduction. It’s not clear to me how else we expect to solve the math Noah lays out without resorting to draconian pronatal policies.

