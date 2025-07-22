Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael LeMay's avatar
Michael LeMay
1d

As someone who loves traveling to Japan, *please* tax me for it. Don’t let it being awesome ruin itself through tourist volume! Particularly for the Tokyo/Osaka/Kyoto trio. I would happily pay more and help Japanese society out a bit. Congestion pricing works, take the money and do something useful with it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Noah Smith and others
Geoffrey G's avatar
Geoffrey G
1d

Free language classes aren’t, themselves, a garanter of fluency or integration: Sweden’s been offering them for decades, but the classes are only as good as the teacher (who are often terrible or just phoning it in) and they’re predicated on the assumption that immigrants will attend language schooling full-time for 12-18 months upon arrival, instead of, you know… working.

Which isn’t really something that makes sense for the higher-skill immigrants you might want to attract, especially as cost-of-living makes it pretty unrealistic to go without income for a year or two! To accommodate those folks, you need weekend and after-hours courses and remote learning, which are, of course, logistically challenging to organize.

The idea of making the courses dual-use as networking with locals seems great, in theory, but how would this actually work in practice? Japanese professionals are famously overworked already! Why would they give of their precious little free time to hand-hold some foreigners? Swedes don’t work as much and immigrants basically don’t exist to them, except as a problem, occasionally. There’s certainly no cosmopolitan networking occurring at these language classes or in any other mediated setting!

It seems more feasible that there could be on-the-job mentorships or programs for companies motivated by a labor shortage wherein the mentors were actually incentivized to do it. Maybe pair that with subsidized language programs on-site at companies after hours?

I don’t think a lot of integration policies or initiatives—in Europe, in particular—are really gamed out very rigorously, and the devil is really in the details. The programs that exist tend to put the responsibility/blame on the troublesome foreigner for learning a rote version of local cultural norms, a grab-bag of civic facts, and some language—but little is asked of the hosts. And what motivation do locals have to step up? And that’s even true for the people whose job it is! As stated, though many of the professional language teachers are motivated and engaging, many and perhaps most aren’t—the role is genuinely tough and the pay/status is low so the simple majority are treating it like “just another service sector job,” like maybe working as an eldercare aid. So these challenges would need to be addressed realistically to actually execute on such a program with positive outcomes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Noah Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture