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David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
13h

I agree with this essay with one quibble: considering that caring for the elderly is a growing need and if many of the people doing so are immigrants who likely do not have a college degree (because they are from countries that have a low college degree penetration), then I think we need to have immigration from a wide range of educational backgrounds.

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Stephen Brown's avatar
Stephen Brown
13h

The answer to the question "Who's gonna change your momma's bedpan at the nursing home?" is not "an immigrant with a master's degree."

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