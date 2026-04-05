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NoahpinioNOT's avatar
NoahpinioNOT
10h

The economists' skepticism on AI growth might be the most interesting data point in this whole roundup. The gap between capability forecasts (where all groups agree) and economic impact forecasts (where they diverge) is basically telling us we're in the Solow Paradox again. Every GPT follows this pattern: impressive tech, bolted onto existing workflows, disappointing macro numbers, then decades of institutional redesign before the real payoff. I wrote a longer take here: https://noahpinionot.substack.com/p/you-can-see-ai-everywhere-except

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Bram Cohen's avatar
Bram Cohen
9h

The AI effects on vulnerability finding are mostly a good thing. The AI being used to find vulnerabilities will result in fewer vulnerabilities being there to be found and hence fewer attacks happening. Vulnerabilities show up in a 1/x distribution over time so skipping ahead a couple decades is on net a good thing even though right now it's a bit of a python swallowing a horse.

As for AI in quantitative strategies, they're already dominating there and have been for years. You don't hear about it because quants are very secretive about their strategies.

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