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Noahpinion

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Miles's avatar
Miles
5h

Would you consider adding "assimilation" to this discussion?

For a simple example: I feel there has been a lot of Left pushback against wanting immigrants to learn English. But opinion polls show most Americans would even go so far as making English our official language. The common view is as simple as "if you want to become and American, BECOME an American." In the 20th century, most immigrants I knew actually felt this way too! Oh, they might keep some traditions and foods from the old country, but they raised their kids as Americans.

Basically I think the economic argument will only go so far, and people really want assurances that new arrivals will not change the CULTURE of their country.

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Livy's avatar
Livy
5h

The problem is not skilled migration in Europe. All European countries have strict criteria to get work visa if you are coming from outside Europe. The problem is illegal migration and asylum seekers.

You write that ''migration is not a human right'' but that is exactly the issue: European countries signed up to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) which states that everyone can apply for asylum in a European country. Therefore politicians can promise all kind of changes to national laws but as ECHR overrules national laws their hands are tied. And this frustrates voters as they see that politicians are powerless. Basically there is only one solution of you want to stop the continues flow of asylum seekers and that is to leave the ECHR and maybe you would even need to leave the EU as the EU laws on asylum also overrule national laws. The other problem is that if asylum is denied you are expected to leave the country but obviously that hardlly happens or they keep moving around Europe trying their luck somewhere else.

Since this summer a new EU migration pact came into force that addresses some of the problems, but the core problem remains the same: anyone from anywhere in the world can apply for asylum in Europe according to the ECHR and EU laws. Therefore they will keep coming.

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