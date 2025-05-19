Noahpinion

NagelsBat
10h

This raises a question for me: assuming that most people are averse to external shocks to their station in life, and assuming that all those people vote to select representatives that on average reflect their views, is democracy in some level going to be averse to technological change past a certain point?

Whats to stop a large number of people from trying to do some version of what the longshoremen pulled off if they figure out that’s what works to at least maintain stability?

Related to this, what should be done for those whose work is completely outmoded? Assuming new technologies do prove a threat, throwing large numbers of people into economic irrelevance does not seem like a winning move socially or politically.

Annoying Peasant
10h

The issue of state capacity and governance is highly relevant to this discussion of a "high-level equilibrium trap." A state that cannot meaningfully enact policy changes due to political dysfunction or sclerotic/litigation-averse bureaucracies sets the tone for broader society. People become more pessimistic, less confident in their capacity to enact change, and less eager to rock the boat, since the state is too rigid to respond to transformational technologies in a way that harnesses their effectiveness while shielding others from their less savory side effects.

I would also point out that the predominance of the service sector in American economic life sets a hard limit on how much growth we can expect. Productivity growth in the service sector is more challenging than in manufacturing or manufacturing-adjacent sectors like transportation and logistics. Theoretically, a country prioritizing manufacturing as a core part of its economy (like Germany or China) could find it easier to break out of a high-level equilibrium trap through technological innovation.

