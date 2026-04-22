Noahpinion

Noahpinion

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Quy Ma's avatar
Quy Ma
2h

I understand dreaming of places you've never been or things you don't have. But I'm genuinely surprised by the amount of Chinamaxxing I've seen too. China does an incredible job curating an image of utopia. But grass isn't always greener on the other side, folks.

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Robert Wilson's avatar
Robert Wilson
1h

Thanks for the great post! This is one of those myths that my international friends living in the U.S. especially have been suckered into. For them I think China just represents this pseudo utopian communist alternative to what they see as aggressive capitalism in the states. It almost feels like the way American kids became enamored with Hindu religion and culture in the 60s. They didn’t want to live in India once they went there at the time but they wanted an alternative to evil Christianity and there it was!

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