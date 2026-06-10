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April Petersen's avatar
April Petersen
1d

Look how much rent seeking is built into protect providers with certificate of need. 35 states have them and big hospitals use them all the time to stop new clinics and small hospitals from upgrading their equipment.

"In June 2023, a Tennessee administrative law judge blocked the opening of a new hospital in Rutherford County by Vanderbilt University. The state had initially approved the hospital and granted it a certificate of need. But three existing providers intervened, claiming that there was not a need for another facility in the area.[13] The 42-bed hospital has been in the works since 2020, with a tentative opening in 2026, if not for the existing providers' objection to the new facility's construction."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Certificate_of_need

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Fojos's avatar
Fojos
1d

Actual individual consumption is so far ahead in the US that it likely actually does explain practically the whole difference. But beyond that a large issue is that hospital systems create local monopolies at the governments blessings. To establish a new clinic you have to prove that it is "necessary", and to prove this you have to go up against a board of people belonging to the hospital systems holding literal monopolies.

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