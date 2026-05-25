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Marian Kechlibar's avatar
Marian Kechlibar
2hEdited

A two-party state is the closest type of democracy to a one-party state, and exhibits a lot of the same flaws, including the fear that if your opponents get into power, "woe to the vanquished", which then inspires blind loyalty out of self-preservation.

Change the voting system and introduce something different. There are options. Each has its downsides, but they allow for more flexibility and don't harden the political field into two rocks banging against each other forever.

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Falous's avatar
Falous
2h

I am promoting a new term: Trumpian Winning, the modern Pyrrhic Victory (Pyrrhic w/o the self-realisation).

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