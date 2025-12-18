Noahpinion

Jack Lowenstein
12h

As a long time India bull and former professional investor in listed equities there, I would add three points:

1) a positive byproduct of the high cost of capital is that ROEs are also high, and also that because debt capital is scarce, banks remain filters, not funnels. Nor does the Indian government coerce capital into SOEs.

2) fraud and corruption are often posited as negatives for the investment and growth story. However all though these are easy to find, I suggest India’s greater transparency compared to China, as made them less universal.

3) while many countries have great technical universities, I wonder if any have the level of competitive entry as the Indian Institutes of Technology. The nearest equivalent I can think of is French engineering schools.

Shine
10h

India has been so crippled by socialism that it has a huge runway to grow for decades. The recent labor reforms Noah cites are an example. Previously, firms with 100 or more employees needed government permission to lay off workers. The reforms increased this threshold to… 300. It’s like this everywhere you look, whether it’s high-level variables like urbanization and female labor force participation or low-level details like this layoff law. All that’s needed for them to grow is progressive unhobbling and there seems to be a lot of low hanging fruit to pick.

