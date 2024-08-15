I’ve been doing a series of posts on the substantive ideas of the two presidential campaigns. I talked about Biden’s policies back in May when he was still running, and when he dropped out I wrote a post about his legacy. On the Trump/GOP side, I wrote about Trump’s terrible idea for revoking the Fed’s independence, analyzed the RNC platform piece by piece, discussed the possible upside of tariffs on China, and argued that mass deportation of illegal immigrants would do no good for the economy, while spreading fear and division. Now it’s time for some posts about Harris’ ideas.

Today I want to talk about Harris’ first big policy announcement — a call for price controls on food and groceries. Here’s the story, from the Washington Post’s Jeff Stein:

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday will unveil a proposed ban on “price gouging” in the grocery and food industries, embracing a strikingly populist proposal in her most significant economic policy announcement since becoming the Democratic Party’s nominee. In a statement released late Wednesday night, the Harris campaign said that if elected, she would push for the “first-ever federal ban” on food price hikes, with sweeping new powers for federal authorities… Harris’s plan will include “the first-ever federal ban on price gouging on food and groceries — setting clear rules of the road to make clear that big corporations can’t unfairly exploit consumers to run up excessive corporate profits on food and groceries,” the campaign said in a statement. The exact details of the campaign’s plan were not immediately clear, but Harris said she would aim to enact the ban within her first 100 days, in part by directing the Federal Trade Commission to impose “harsh penalties” on firms that break new limits on “price gouging.” The statement did not define price gouging or “excessive” profits.

Price controls on food are a really terrible idea. The best-case scenario is that the controls are ineffectual but create the legal and administrative machinery for far more harmful controls in the future. The worst-case scenario is that they cause shortages of food and groceries, leading to mass hardship, exacerbating inflation, and setting America up for increased political instability.

If you want to defend Harris here, you pretty much have to assume that this is a populist proposal that she’ll eventually backtrack on once in office, or fail to get passed. After all, in the final days of his campaign, Biden floated a (very bad) proposal for national rent control — an idea he had never embraced in his presidency, and which was probably just a Hail Mary pass. But Harris explicitly said that price controls on groceries are something she’d do in her first 100 days as President, and candidates tend to be serious when they say that.

It’s also a very bad sign that Harris intends to use executive power to implement price controls. She appears to believe that the Federal Trade Commission can impose penalties on companies that “price gouge” — i.e., that raise their prices more than the administration believes is warranted. I am not a lawyer, but the idea that the FTC can go in and simply tell a Kroger’s in Michigan what price to charge for eggs seems like a vast expansion of the agency’s powers.

The FTC has the power to stop price fixing, but that’s something very different — price fixing means when multiple companies illegally collaborate to keep their prices high instead of competing. It’s dealt with under existing antitrust law, and the FTC has to sue companies in court to get them to stop it. I see no reason to believe that existing law allows the FTC to act like a central planning authority that can simply dictate what every grocery store in the land can charge for eggs, milk, diapers, and toilet paper.

So my guess is that the kind of price control regime Harris has in mind would require an act of Congress. I don’t know if she could get it passed, or if SCOTUS would strike it down, but if it succeeded, it would create the legal machinery for the kind of disastrous spiral of price controls, “hoarding” crackdowns, and shortages that brought down the economy of Venezuela.

(Side note: None of this makes Harris worse on economics than Trump, whose proposals to have the President set interest rates and enact 20% tariffs on U.S. allies are also terrible.)

Anyway, the real tragedy here is that price controls on groceries are completely unnecessary. Inflation has already been pretty much defeated, and grocery store greed was never the culprit behind price increases in the first place.

Price controls are a “solution” for problems that don’t even exist