The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit this week has taken over San Francisco, with travelers flooding into town from all over the world. A massive police presence has been deployed to rid the downtown area of its usual chaotic mix of petty crime and visible homelessness, in order to make SF look nice for the visiting dignitaries. (Locals are questioning why this doesn’t happen all year round, but that’s a topic for another post.) The city has come to life, with a mix of pageantry, parties, and protests — the latter mostly against Xi Jinping, who is here in town for the summit.

APEC is a discussion forum, where political and business leaders come to talk with each other and to announce deals and initiatives and so on. Lots of important things are happening here. But by far the most important — and the thing that everyone is talking about — is the detente between the U.S. and China. Xi and Biden are actually going to meet face to face on Wednesday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng. The two countries are expected to announce a series of cooperative initiatives, including a joint effort to crack down on the fentanyl trade and the reopening of military-to-military communications.

This is actually the culmination of a trend that has been going on for a few months now. Yellen visited China this summer. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan downplayed the idea of “decoupling” in April, and said in May that the U.S. wants to “move beyond” the spy balloon incident. And Charles Brown, the U.S. top general, recently said that he doesn’t think China wants to take Taiwan by force. California Governor Gavin Newsom, meanwhile, recently went to China to talk up cooperation on climate change.

China, for its part, has taken a milder tone toward the U.S. recently after years of aggressive “wolf warrior” rhetoric. In June, Xi promised to protect foreign investors. And China recently paid its respects to the Flying Tigers, a U.S. military effort to help China’s Nationalists resist the Japanese Empire in World War 2.

It’s fair to say that the U.S. and China have now entered a period of detente in the protracted rivalry that I’ve been calling Cold War 2. These lulls were fairly common in Cold War 1, especially in the 60s and 70s. In general, they’re a good sign, because they define the difference between a cold war and the leadup to a hot one — detente basically signals that two rivals expect to manage their competition on an ongoing basis instead of believing that they have to fight it out. A war might still break out, of course, but it’s good to see both countries preparing for the possibility of peace.

So anyway, since I’ve been writing a lot about Cold War 2 over the past year, I thought I’d talk a bit about this detente — why it’s happening, and how much constructive cooperation we can actually expect from it.

Why the U.S. and China are having a moment of detente