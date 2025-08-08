Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

It starts with a little bump on your neck. You notice it when your hand brushes against it while you’re washing your hair, but at first you don’t pay it much attention. Then your spouse looks at your neck and asks you “What’s that?” It’s a little brown bump, maybe a mole. You think that maybe you should get it checked out by a dermatologist, but you forget to make an appointment, because work has just been so busy lately.

Then a few weeks later you look at the bump again, and it looks noticeably bigger. This time you call the dermatologist, but the soonest they can get you in is three weeks from now. By the time you’re in the doctor’s office, the bump is at least double the size it was when you noticed it. The doctor is tense and concerned, and he does a biopsy. Five days later you get the result over the phone: Melanoma.

“That’s cancer, right?” you ask, just to confirm, feeling something fall away in the pit of your stomach. “Yes,” the doctor’s assistant confirms. “That’s cancer.”

Cancer. The word is like the fall of an axe, cutting off the future you had imagined for yourself. Now instead, the days ahead are filled with surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, CT scans, MRIs. You will never again entirely be free of the eternal gnawing fear of discovering that the cancer has spread. Your hair is going to fall out, you’re going to go under the knife, you’re going to be weak and sick. You’re going to to read everything there is to read about cancer, and it still won’t help. It may go into remission, or you may die, but your life will never read the same.

This story reflects the sad reality of life for millions of Americans. Cancer is the second most common cause of death, just barely behind heart disease, killing over 600,000 every year. And every year, almost 2 million Americans are diagnosed with new cases of cancer. Some kinds, like prostate cancer, are usually manageable; others, like pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, are practically death sentences.

Now, there’s a common myth that cancer is an intractable disease that will never succumb to modern medicine. In 1971, President Richard Nixon launched the so-called “War on Cancer”; for many years, it was fashionable to say that cancer had won the war. But in fact, since around 1990, humanity has been making steady gains. Thanks to advances in early detection, screening, and various treatments, as well as the drop in smoking and a vaccine against a virus that causes cervical cancer, death rates have fallen at every age for almost every type of cancer. For a while this was masked by an increase in lung cancer from the smoking boom, but now that’s over too:

The problem is that since the population is growing steadily older, overall death rates are still higher than they were in Nixon’s day:

We’re delaying death from cancer, but not eliminating it.

In recent years, however, an explosion of new therapies has promised to accelerate our progress in treating the disease, changing the very nature of what it means to have cancer. The most promising of these are immunotherapies — medical techniques that use the body’s own immune system to attack cancer cells. And of those therapies, one of the most promising is mRNA vaccines.

Yes, mRNA vaccines — the same kind of technology that we used to vaccinate Americans against Covid during the pandemic. But it works a little differently. These mRNA cancer vaccines aren’t something that everyone takes in advance, to prevent themselves from getting cancer — instead, they’re a type of therapy that you take after you get diagnosed with the disease. Often, the vaccines are personalized, meaning that they develop a specific vaccine for your particular cancer.

mRNA vaccines, in combination with other therapies, promise to contain many cancers, turning them from a death sentence into a manageable, non-fatal disease. These vaccines are currently in development to fight all of the biggest killers: lung cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma. They’re even being used against glioblastoma, the most aggressive and common type of brain cancer. There are even some tantalizing results suggesting that mRNA could soon be used to create a universal cancer therapy.

Imagine how the story I told at the top of this post would go in an age of highly effective mRNA therapies. Instead of being sentenced to years of gut-wrenching fear, possibly followed by an agonizing death, someone diagnosed with cancer would simply sigh and realize that they would have to spend a bunch of money on treatments for the foreseeable future. That is the world toward which science is taking us.

And yet now all of this is in danger. The MAGA movement, which now holds near-absolute political power in America, has gone to war against mRNA technology. RFK Jr., Trump’s Secretary of Health and Human Services and a prominent vaccine skeptics, just canceled a large amount of federal funding:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced this week it is beginning a "coordinated wind-down" of federally funded mRNA vaccine development. This includes terminating awards and contracts with pharmaceutical companies and universities and canceling 22 investment projects worth nearly $500 million. While some final-stage contracts will be allowed to be completed, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated, the HHS said.

Officially, all of the cancelled funding is supposedly for mRNA vaccines for upper respiratory illness — basically, Covid and anything that looks remotely like Covid. So officially, cancer research isn’t being cancelled — yet. But cancer researchers are terrified that this move will derail their whole field, and with good reason. The chilling effect of this funding cancellation will cause a general loss of enthusiasm for the technology.

If you’re a researcher developing an mRNA treatment for lung cancer, how would you rate your chances of RFK Jr. approving your therapy for mass use when it has “mRNA” in the name? If you’re a private funding organization, do you really want to fund a technology that the government — and a large chunk of the American electorate — has an irrational vendetta against? What lab is going to want to allocate resources toward a field that’s marked for destruction? And what aspiring researcher is going to want to dedicate their career to it?

This is from the ABC News report I cited above:

mRNA technology has…been hailed as a potential vector for providing personalized cancer treatments and protection against HIV transmission…It's unclear if any of the BARDA contracts are specifically for cancer vaccines or HIV vaccine development, but [Peter] Hotez [of Baylor College of Medicine] said the real damage is denigrating mRNA technology. "What he's done is he's caused uncertainty among the American people about the safety and effectiveness of mRNA for any condition, including cancer," he said. "And in fact, mRNA technology is probably the most exciting technology we have now for cancer and also other non-communicable illnesses. … Even though he may not be canceling any cancer vaccine contracts through BARDA, it may have collateral deleterious in terms of squashing enthusiasm for the technology."

And The Guardian writes:

Researchers fear that therapeutic cancer vaccines will get “swept up in that tidal wave” against mRNA vaccines, Aaron Sasson, chief of surgical oncology at Stony Brook University, said in April. When it comes to mRNA breakthroughs, “the next couple of years are the most critical”, Elias Sayour, a professor for pediatric oncology research at the University of Florida, said…The uncertainty around mRNA specifically, and research broadly, could also discourage researchers and institutions from beginning new projects, he said.

So it’s very possible that thanks to RFK Jr., the Trump administration, and the MAGA movement writ large, cancer vaccines will not be available nearly as soon as it looked like they would just a few months ago. Eventually, the technology will be developed, with some combination of funding from Europe, China, private companies, and so on. But in the meantime, many people — including many Americans — will experience the nightmare of a traditional cancer diagnosis, like what I described at the top of this post.

Why is this happening? Why is the U.S. government attacking the technology that offers us the greatest chance to defeat one of humanity’s oldest and most terrible scourges?

It’s pretty easy to trace the reasons historically. During the pandemic, the antivax movement took over the American right — possibly because of fear of needles, possibly as a macho way to express bravery against the virus itself, possibly because of instinctive dread of modern technology or expert consensus or government recommendations. But whatever the reason, Trump — despite having authorized the project that created mRNA vaccines, and despite wanting to take some deserved credit for defeating Covid — was forced to accede to the wave of antivax sentiment, and to ally with it in order to win reelection in 2024. Part of that meant hiring RFK Jr. and putting him in charge of HHS — a political marriage of convenience.

But fundamentally, it’s hard to fathom just how America arrived at this juncture. We’ve certainly seen both sides of the U.S. political divide embrace blatant lies in order to express solidarity. For the right, the biggest lie was always that climate change isn’t happening, or isn’t caused by humans. Climate denial might seem like a lie without consequences — after all, the worst harms from climate change are going to arrive decades in the future. But because green energy technologies also happened to become cheap, the right-wing dogma that anything “green” is bad is causing the MAGA movement to oppose the cheapest and most reliable energy sources available:

Not having cheap energy is certainly bad. But dying of cancer? You’d think that would be a bridge too far, even for Trump’s followers. But recall how during the Covid pandemic, right-wing types died in droves because they refused to take the life-saving vaccine:

The case of the Covid vaccines proved proved that plenty of MAGA people are willing to actually risk death in order to make a political statement — and to avoid the loss of face that would come with admitting they were wrong.

So it will be with cancer. When RFK inevitably declares — in the face of all the evidence — that mRNA vaccines aren’t effective against cancer, and cancels funding and approvals for that whole line of research, it will condemn a great many Americans to terror, pain, and death. And because most Americans never experienced mRNA cancer treatments for themselves, they won’t realize the world they’re missing out on. When the doctor tells them “It’s cancer”, they won’t even think about the wondrous treatments that might have saved their lives — or lay the blame on the bizarre right-wing political movement that, unbeknownst to them, has handed them a death sentence.

Share