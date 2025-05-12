Noahpinion

(As a side note, the fact that France’s energy costs have gone up as much as the UK’s, despite France mostly running on nuclear power, should serve as a wake-up call for people who think nuclear power can solve the UK’s problems.)

This isn't true. The cost of energy is determined by the cost of the *marginal* kWh. At the time scales we are talking about, the marginal kWh is nearly always from gas, because it's the only source of energy that can be practically scaled up within minutes to years. Nuclear takes decades to build, and hydrothermal, wind or solar aren't much better, and none of them can increase power within minutes or hours, so they provide mostly inframarginal kWh. Even if your country's solar is producing power for $0.15/kWh, businesses and homes are paying $0.40/kWh because that's the price that the gas plant operators are charging to put out the last, marginal kWh the grid needs.

Nuclear can make a difference to energy costs, but only on much longer timescales. This is also why energy costs are so high even in many places which are heavily adopting solar. The marginal kWh is still from gas. As long as this is so, Europe will be saddled with high energy costs until they find a different source of gas than Russia, or they move to a different source of marginal kWh, e.g. grid-scale batteries charged by solar.

"Warren Buffet is dead" made me do a double take!

