Yaw
2h

Great post as usual!

1. Botswana is really in a bind. Duma Boko is trying to acquire a majority stake in De Beers, while De Beers is dying as a company. China's lab-grown diamonds are destroying the natural diamond industry. Debswana, the joint venture between De Beers and Botswana, saw revenues plunge roughly 50% in one year in 2024.

Natural diamonds are becoming what Peruvian guano or Chilean nitrates used to be: a has-been commodity that got replaced by the genius of engineering & science. (In this case, Lab-grown diamonds are the synthetic ammonium nitrate of yesteryear).

Frankly, Botswana has a problem where the main ways to be an economic elite in Gaborone either wants to secure government contracts for construction/consulting, work in a top civil service job, or be a rich cattle farmer. Botswana has a structural trap. Because Botswana relies so heavily on diamonds, the government collects almost all the money, meaning the government is also the primary customer for almost every business.

I wrote more about how China is crushing the natural diamond market here, if anyone wants more info:

https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/guns-germs-and-cobalt-q-and-a-9-insights?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=garki&triedRedirect=true

2h

>But the kids who are held back are not “on their own”. They are still in school. And to claim that they improve “no matter what is done” doesn’t make sense, since all of them are still in school. So I’m not sure what Gelman is talking about here.

They will likely improve somewhat simply by being older.

