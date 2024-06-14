It’s election season, so the viral charts are flying around fast and furious, as each side tries to support an economic narrative that will help their candidate win. In these trying, troubled, turbulent times, you’re basically on your own as an intelligent consumer of news. You can’t trust any single source — even me! — to be a complete unbiased explainer of economic trends and events. The best you can do is take in as much data as you have time for, and try to figure out what’s going on using your own faculties of logic and reason.

But even though I can’t be your single perfect information source, I can try to help you hone your skepticism and recognize when the narrative you’re being fed doesn’t hold up. Last September, I wrote a post about how to spot misleading viral charts:

In the examples I gave — which included a chart I posted back in my Bloomberg days! — the data in the chart was either incorrect, or had been presented in a misleading way. But there are also plenty of charts where the underlying data is (probably) solid, and where the presentation of the data isn’t obviously bad, but where the narrative that people attach to the chart isn’t the story the data is really telling.

That’s the subject of Part 2 of my guide to How Not to Be Fooled by Viral Charts. I’m going to illustrate what I mean by examining four charts that were very popular and influential in the economic debates of the late 2010s:

The American Enterprise Institute’s “chart of the century” The Economic Policy Institute’s “productivity vs. pay” chart Lakner & Milanovic’s “elephant graph” Lee Drutman’s “political compass” chart

But first, just a quick example of what I’m talking about. The other day, Taylor Nicole Rogers and Eva Xiao wrote a story in the Financial Times about how immigrants are helping to sustain the U.S. labor force in the face of the baby boom retirement. They illustrated this with a chart:

Now, this chart has some big problems — it uses a double y-axis and a truncated y-axis, making the recent changes seem much bigger than they actually are, and also making it easy to casually misread the chart and think there are more immigrants than native-born Americans in the U.S. workforce today. The x-axis also doesn’t include the years, which of course it should. Those are the kind of issues I talked about in Part 1. But on top of those issues, a lot of right-wing people misinterpreted the story this chart was telling. Instead of a story about the Baby Boom retirement, they interpreted it as a story about immigrants taking jobs away from native-born Americans:

In fact, employment rates for prime-age native-born Americans are higher than at any point this century — even higher than in the Trump years. What’s really going on here is that the total number of older native-born workers in the U.S. economy is shrinking as the Baby Boomers and older Gen Xers retire early:

In other words, a chart about the Baby Boom retirement was misinterpreted — in this case, intentionally, and for political reasons — as a chart about immigrants taking jobs. The data wasn’t bad, but the narrative was wrong.

Anyway, let’s get to our four famous examples from the 2010s.

Example 1: The “chart of the century”

Inflation in America was generally low and stable between 1992 and 2020. But that low overall inflation rate masked significant changes in the prices of individual goods and services — some things got a lot more expensive, while other things got a lot cheaper. In a chart often called the “chart of the century”, Mark Perry and some other folks at the American Enterprise Institute illustrated some of these diverging price changes. Health care, education, and child care all got a lot more expensive, while cars, clothing, furniture, electronics, cell phone services, and software all got cheaper. Housing and food were somewhere in the middle. Perry (who is now retired) recently made an updated version of the chart, shifting the starting point and the endpoint a bit, but the graph looks basically the same, so I’ll use this new version:

There’s no problem with the underlying data here — it comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS doesn’t always get everything perfectly right — no one does — but they do their very best, and they have lots of smart people working tirelessly to make this data as accurate as can be.

I do have two small problems with the way this chart presents the data. First, the college tuition number is the headline number, and doesn’t include financial aid. The price that students actually pay for college has increased much more slowly than the official sticker price, and didn’t increase at all after 2006. Second, Perry’s choice of labeling housing and food in red because they’ve gone up slightly faster than the overall rate of inflation is a little dubious here — both increased more slowly than wages, so they became more affordable over this time period, not less.

But these are minor problems. Overall this is a good chart with good data, and it illustrates a clear and important fact about the U.S. economy in recent decades: Physical goods have generally been getting cheaper, while services have generally been getting more expensive.

Many people who see this chart, however, come away believing that it reveals the root cause of service price increases. They think it’s all about government involvement and regulation:

And so on.

This is not Perry’s fault. He suggested this as only one possible interpretation when he posted the original chart back in 2018:

See any patterns? Tradeables (with import competition like TVs) vs. non-tradeables (like childcare), manufactured goods (with import competition like clothing and cars) vs. services (medical, hospitals, education), competitive (software) vs. protected industries (healthcare), degree of government involvement/funding/regulation?

But the “degree of government involvement” explanation seems to be a lot more popular than the “tradable vs. nontradable” and “manufacturing vs. services” explanations, despite the latter being perfectly plausible explanations for many of these trends.

In fact, when we look closely at this chart, we can see lots of discrepancies with the “degree of government involvement” narrative.

College textbooks are not highly regulated, and yet their price went up enormously — at least up until the mid-2010s. Textbooks are indirectly subsidized by cheap student loans, but their price actually stopped going up shortly after the time the government took over the student loan market from the private sector in 2009-2012.

Cell phone services are highly regulated, and yet their prices went down in the chart. Housing, meanwhile, is probably the single most regulated industry in existence, and is also subsidized by the government through tax breaks and vouchers, yet its price increased by less than wages over the given time period.

As for college tuition, private schools have much higher tuition than public schools, and their sticker price has increased by much more in total dollar terms since the 90s.

In fact, the popular notion that services are expensive because of a combination of regulation and subsidies doesn’t really work as an umbrella explanation. As I wrote in a post last year, subsidies are part of the story in some cases, and regulation is part of the story in some cases, but there’s a ton of nuance and heterogeneity here:

The “government involvement” story also doesn’t explain why many of the services that got less affordable from the late 90s through the early 2010s have been getting more affordable over the past decade:

So while government involvement almost certainly plays a role in some of the price differences in the “chart of the century”, it’s probably just one of many factors. Taking the chart as proof of a simple “libertarians are right” narrative, as many people do, is a mistake.

If there’s an overarching lesson here, it’s that when a chart shows a lot of different trends, you should expect these trends to have several different causes. Rarely is there “one economic theory to rule them all”, and if you think a chart has demonstrated the existence of such a theory, there’s a good chance you misinterpreted the chart.

Example 2: Productivity vs. pay

Perhaps no single chart has been as influential in the American discourse over the past decade as the “productivity vs. pay” graph. There are many versions of this graph floating around, but I’m going to use the versions published by the Economic Policy Institute. Here is probably the most famous version of the chart — the version that most of us used when we debated the issue back in the late 2010s: