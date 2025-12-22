Noahpinion

Siddhartha Roychowdhury
"Discrimination can’t be eliminated. Instead, our goal should be to preserve trust in the system’s individual fairness."

It was achieved in tech by standardizing interviews in many tech companies and training interviewers against bias. It's not perfect, but no one says someone got into Google as an engineer because of their race or gender or sexual orientation.

Universities need to push for making standardized tests harder and giving it more weightage. Standardization, whether it's for hiring standards or admissions, is the only way to improve the perception of fairness, even though some bias will always exist.

Gordon Strause
The law doesn't strike me as the right answer here, Noah. It's too blunt an instrument to be useful most of the time (as you yourself note in the piece, it can be almost impossible to know whether discrimination was involved in specific decisions), and the last thing America needs is a flood of lawsuits every time someone loses out on a hiring decision to someone of a different race.

I think the answer is to again create the expectation that the right thing to do is to hire the best person for the job, while also keeping in mind two things:

- People tend to be most comfortable with people like themselves so to the extent possible hiring processes should create structures that enable the best candidate to emerge.

- Partly because of the dynamic in point one and partly because most hiring comes from connections (and people's connections tend to be people like them in terms of race, ethnicity, class, and gender), organizations should make extra efforts to ensure their hiring net includes people not like them.

