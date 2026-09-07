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Jürgen Boß's avatar
Jürgen Boß
1d

In bad news for humanity a problematic infestation of mindless drudgery called "jobs" makes no sign of abating in the near term and is universally feared to possibly increase from recently recorded levels.

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Rafael Kaufmann's avatar
Rafael Kaufmann
1d

Couple of things:

1. Jobs are about delegation, ownership and accountability (and some might say, scapegoating). When middle managers replace humans with swarms of AI agents, they quickly see how "actually doing the job" is only a small part of it. Cf Meta's botched Project OT. (Not to mention Bullshit Jobs, where value creation is not a part of the equation at all.)

2. Only very recently have frontier models become capable of anything resembling full autonomy at reliable quality, and then only at very high cost. Because of #1, any time a job depends on reliably getting the task right, the bar for human replacement becomes very high. "Right 90% of the time, 100x faster" is not a sales pitch: it's a manager's worst nightmare, as the one who has to review a barrage of mistakes (cf AI burnout). So, best case for AI, any mass replacement in enterprise settings is only likely to come in businesses where the whole managerial structure is refit for much higher fault tolerance (ie layers AI management), and that in turn increases the number of review tokens exponentially, making it uneconomical at current cost/error levels. Worst case for AI, the "agents review agents all the way down" structure is intrinsically incapable of self-correcting to an acceptable bar at *any* token volume, at least with current architectures.

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