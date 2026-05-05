Noahpinion

Noahpinion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A11's avatar
A11
10h

Alex Imas' argument about AI increasing demand for a human touch is intuitive. But nursing is shift work and can break your back. Childcare involves dealing with loud and screaming children.

My hope is that Jevons paradox leads to more jobs in AI exposed areas.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jürgen Boß's avatar
Jürgen Boß
7h

What absolutely noone is saying aloud here is that a world, where the majority is paid for providing a little bit of human touch, is deeply unequal.

Have you ever been awed by the heroic skill of your barista or the sophistication and deep understanding of the person bagging your shopping? If you see work as the main avenue to value and meaning in life, this new service class will be largely excluded from that.

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Noah Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture