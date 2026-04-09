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Hollis Robbins's avatar
Hollis Robbins
1d

As a first step, assimilation may mean not being on social media. The awfulness, at least on some platforms. I posted the other day about the rhetoric of "flower power"(for those who remember), which was, at the very least. all about love, not hate. And long hair and no washing. And doves and that peace symbol.

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LV's avatar
LV
20h

I will continue to maintain that multi-generational lack of assimilation is a largely fictional problem. Assimilation is a generational given. A Mexican-born laborer may never seem fully American, but his kids born in the US will. Second-generation immigrants are often invisible to people having this debate because they don’t stand out. They largely do not have accents, nor look or dress distinctively, and are fluent in American culture.

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