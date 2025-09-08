Noahpinion

Paula Amara
19h

The genuflection from the tech leaders was absolutely, fundamentally anti-American. If there is one thing, one ideal, that should be at the core of what binds us it is that we bow to no king. We need more elites remembering that (and showing some goddamn spine).

Benjamin
18hEdited

I really enjoyed this piece Noah and I hope you're right in your optimism. But looking on from Europe - both with our own history and experiences and with an outside view on the US - I worry.

A few general thoughts:

• Reagan’s line is powerful, but it isn’t unique to America anymore. Many European countries have also become hugely more propositional in recent decades. This may be hard to see / feel from the US at times, but it's really a sea change (and there's also a bit more complexity to their historical identity formation, but that's beyond this post).

• I would strongly contest your claim that these types of vertical communities are a new phenomenon. Some good examples of very powerful enduring vertical communities well beyond place and geography are the European aristocracy, religious sects and even religion more generally (from Calvinists to Puritans to world religions), but also Renaissance intellectuals, Enlightenment scientists and many more. All created strong identities that went far beyond geography and often very deliberately tried to distinguish themselves from their immediate surroundings. And that's also why I worry that these ties and imagined vertical communities might actually prove way stronger than you think. The idea of whole nations tied so closely to place formed really strongly in the 18th–20th centuries. It's not certain at all that this will easily and quickly prevail in the coming years over other streams.

• An additional thing that deeply troubles me is how much of the language and concepts first used by the woke movement - “allies,” “heritage,” hierarchies of groups and what they are “due” - is now being copied by the far right. And arguably, they have a way more powerful and terrible way to use and leverage it. That was always the risk and why it was so dangerous for progressives to move into the territory of group-based identity and rights. Now we see that come due and progressive public intellectuals have prepared the ground for these ideas in America.

Would be curious to hear your thoughts on this.

