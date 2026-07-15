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Francis J. DiTraglia's avatar
Francis J. DiTraglia
2m

I signed. My reading of the statement didn't put so much weight on the precise use of "steer" and the Acemoglu connection. I read it as "hey there are big opportunities and big risks here; economists need to be working on this, thinking about this, and coming up with some policy designs."

Let me provide a banal example rather than an AI 2040-style example so that folks don't get too fired up. Existing academic institutions like peer review and grant applications are facing a very large shock from AI in the next couple of years. These institutions are imperfect but they are intended to serve certain goals. The incoming shock is large enough that we need to model this and we need to start experimenting with alternative institutional arrangements, if only on a small scale. The time to work on this is before the system breaks down, not after. Maybe the system won't break down and we will look silly for worrying, but I wouldn't put my money on that.

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Daniel Sisson's avatar
Daniel Sisson
13m

I tend to be in the camp of AI will take jobs away eventually (when it's good enough), and also hoping that it does. Because I'd love to move towards a post-scarcity civilization that we don't *have* to work in, just if we want to. -- I want the robots and AIs to do all the work, and then we do whatever the hell we want

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