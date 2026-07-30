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Jürgen Boß's avatar
Jürgen Boß
17h

Most mature heavy industries have a commodity layer and a premium layer. Cars for example. Traditionally, small hutchbacks had margins so tight that large auto conglomerates would make no money from them directly. But they would share parts with pricier models.

AI seems on its way to be a largely commoditized heavy industry. This may be good news for the economy as a whole. There would be smaller markets for specialized premium models. If you think you need THAT model, then you have to truly and fully pay up.

If you're fine with the commodity layer, then you have many options heavily competing on price. The sheer scale and efficiency of AWS, Google or Microsoft will enable them to sell compute cheaper than the average company could do in-house.

Interestingly, the only two companies with a defensible moat in all this are Samsung and SK Hynix. You cannot have AI without memory, be it an open-source or a frontier model, cloud or in-house. And from 2028 on those two will offer HBM5 (Micron a year or two later), which will give them the technological lead that produces those moats. And possibly around the same time they will offer the next innovation: cHBM.

These moves were inspired by a succession of stories: Samsung and SK Hynix have extremely low forward earnings compared to US semi stocks, even Sandisk - up. Memory is cyclical and the additional capacity coming online in 2028 is gigantic - down. The next story to come will be about next generation memory. The stock market is not governed by true fundamentals, never has been.

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Larissa de Lima's avatar
Larissa de Lima
19h

One small thing re: your footnote: the way that Korean leveraged ETFs are constructed they end up actually having to sell shares, not just futures. For those who want a deep dive into the financial mechanics, I write about it here: https://liquidcontext.substack.com/p/twice-the-risk-twice-the-excitement

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